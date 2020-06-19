Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #overseas investment-Q1 tally

S. Korea's overseas direct investment drops in Q1 over pandemic

10:00 June 19, 2020

SEJONG, June 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's overseas direct investment dropped 15.3 percent on year in the first quarter of this year, as the coronavirus pandemic weighed on investment flows around the world, data showed Friday.

The value of investments made by South Korean companies came to US$12.62 billion in the first quarter, compared with $14.91 for the same quarter last year, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

South Korean companies invested $3.58 billion in the United States in the first quarter, down 7.1 percent on year.

The U.S. accounted for the largest share of South Korea's overseas investments at 28.4 percent.

South Korea's direct investment in China, where the pandemic originated, plunged 56.7 percent on-year to $730 million in the first quarter, according to the data.

By sector, investments made by South Korean financial and insurance companies slipped 31.3 percent on-year to $3.6 billion in the first quarter.

Manufacturing firms' combined investments plunged 55.4 percent on year to $2.6 billion in the quarter, according to the ministry.

S. Korea's overseas direct investment drops in Q1 over pandemic - 1

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK