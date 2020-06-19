Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Hanwha Q Cells

Hanwha Q Cells wins patent infringement suit in Germany

10:04 June 19, 2020

SEOUL, June 19 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Q Cells, a South Korean solar cells and modules manufacturer, said Friday that it has won a patent infringement suit in Germany in a case that could boost its presence in the European country.

The Regional Court of Düsseldorf in Germany has ruled that three companies -- JinkoSolar GmbH, REC Solar EMEA GmbH and LONGi Solar Technologie GmbH -- breached Hanwha Q Cells' intellectual property rights by unlawfully incorporating Hanwha Q Cells' patented passivation technology into their solar cells.

The technology can significantly increase the efficiency of solar cells, according to Hanwha Q Cells.

This undated photo provided by Hanwha Q Cells shows the company's plant in Jincheon, 90 kilometers south of Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The court ruled that the three accused companies are legally obliged to take measures to recall the patent-infringing products distributed since January 30, 2019, from distribution channels.

It also granted a claim for destruction of patent-infringing products in possession of JinkoSolar, REC and LONGi Solar.

Daniel Jeong, chief technology officer of Q CELLS, welcomed the court decision.

"We are pleased that the Regional Court of Düsseldorf has confirmed what we knew to be true all along," Jeong said in a comment provided by the company.

Jeong also said Q Cells will continue to take all necessary actions, including direct litigation, as well as industry dialogue, if and when its rights are violated by another party in other regions.

entropy@yna.co.kr

(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK