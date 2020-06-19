Hanwha Q Cells wins patent infringement suit in Germany
SEOUL, June 19 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Q Cells, a South Korean solar cells and modules manufacturer, said Friday that it has won a patent infringement suit in Germany in a case that could boost its presence in the European country.
The Regional Court of Düsseldorf in Germany has ruled that three companies -- JinkoSolar GmbH, REC Solar EMEA GmbH and LONGi Solar Technologie GmbH -- breached Hanwha Q Cells' intellectual property rights by unlawfully incorporating Hanwha Q Cells' patented passivation technology into their solar cells.
The technology can significantly increase the efficiency of solar cells, according to Hanwha Q Cells.
The court ruled that the three accused companies are legally obliged to take measures to recall the patent-infringing products distributed since January 30, 2019, from distribution channels.
It also granted a claim for destruction of patent-infringing products in possession of JinkoSolar, REC and LONGi Solar.
Daniel Jeong, chief technology officer of Q CELLS, welcomed the court decision.
"We are pleased that the Regional Court of Düsseldorf has confirmed what we knew to be true all along," Jeong said in a comment provided by the company.
Jeong also said Q Cells will continue to take all necessary actions, including direct litigation, as well as industry dialogue, if and when its rights are violated by another party in other regions.
