Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #unification minister #resignation

Moon accepts unification minister's resignation: Cheong Wa Dae

11:08 June 19, 2020

SEOUL, June 19 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in accepted Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul's resignation Friday, Cheong Wa Dae announced.

The move came a couple of days after Kim offered to step down to take responsibility for worsening inter-Korean relations.

Moon formally approved his offer at around 10:40 a.m., according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok.

He did not reveal the presidential office's plan related to Kim's successor.

Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul arrives at his office building in Seoul on June 19, 2020. (Yonhap)

lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK