Moon accepts unification minister's resignation: Cheong Wa Dae
11:08 June 19, 2020
SEOUL, June 19 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in accepted Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul's resignation Friday, Cheong Wa Dae announced.
The move came a couple of days after Kim offered to step down to take responsibility for worsening inter-Korean relations.
Moon formally approved his offer at around 10:40 a.m., according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok.
He did not reveal the presidential office's plan related to Kim's successor.
