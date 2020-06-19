Seoul stocks extend losses on virus fears, inter-Korean tensions
SEOUL, June 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares extended losses late Friday morning amid rising investor concerns over the elevating tensions between the two Koreas.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 12.43 points, or 0.58 percent, to 2,121.05 as of 11:20 a.m.
The drop followed news reports that suggested North Korea may have redeployed soldiers to some guard posts inside the Demilitarized Zone, which had remained empty under a non-aggression military agreement signed between the divided Koreas in 2018.
Earlier this week, Pyongyang blew up a jointly built liaison office in its border town of Kaesong, leading to the exchange of hostile statements between Seoul and Pyongyang.
The drop also came amid investor anxiety over the high number of infections in major economies and at home, dashing economic recovery hopes.
South Korea added 49 new coronavirus cases Friday, including 32 local infections, raising the total caseload to 12,306, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
The KCDC warned of another possible wave of infections, with a steady rise in new virus cases and untraceable infections.
Most large caps traded lower.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 0.76 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix slipped 1.62 percent.
Top pharmaceutical firm Samsung BioLogics dropped 1.36 percent, while leading chemical maker LG Chem gained 0.10 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,212.75 won against the U.S. dollar, down 4.75 won from the previous session's close.
