Biotech company SillaJen put under review for possible delisting
SEOUL, June 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's bourse operator said Friday it will review whether to delist biotech company SillaJen Inc. depending on its proposal to clear hurdles for its listing.
The decision will be decided over a month from now, according to the Korea Exchange (KRX).
The KRX's listing review came as its chief executive and others of SillaJen, listed in 2016, have been indicted over charges of embezzlement and breach of trust.
SillaJen CEO Moon Eun-sang resigned last week, in a bid to help the company avoid a potential delisting.
SillaJen has also come under fire after some of its executives sold stocks ahead of its regulatory filing in August 2019 that its key product Pexa-Vec failed clinical tests.
Since its market debut on Dec. 6, 2016, SillaJen has rallied to 152,300 won on Nov. 21, 2017, from 9,050 won on Feb. 20, 2017.
Trading of SillaJen stocks has been suspended on the tech-laden KOSDAQ since May 4. SillaJen finished at 12,100 won on the day, lower than its IPO price of 15,000 won per share.
