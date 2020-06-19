Unification ministry reiterates vow to crack down on anti-Pyongyang leaflets
SEOUL, June 19 (Yonhap) -- The unification ministry reaffirmed its vow Friday to stop North Korean defectors from sending anti-Pyongyang leaflets and other materials to the communist state, amid a spike in cross-border tensions caused by the North's shocking demolition of a joint liaison office.
Keunsaem, an anti-Pyongyang civic group run by defectors, plans to float plastic bottles containing rice into the North from the western island of Ganghwa on Sunday.
The government sought to stop the leafleting on the grounds that it could further aggravate inter-Korean tensions and undermine the safety of residents near the border, as Pyongyang angrily responded to it, accusing Seoul of "connivance."
"In close cooperation with the police and local authorities, the government will beef up its crackdown, including the response on the ground," Cho Hey-sil, the ministry's deputy spokesperson, told a regular press briefing.
"We will push ahead to strictly prevent the act of sending leaflets and other materials into North Korea," she said.
Another defector group, Fighters for Free North Korea, plans to send about 1 million leaflets across the border next Thursday to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Korean War.
Defector groups and other activists have occasionally sent plastic bottles of rice or leaflets via giant balloons sharply criticizing the North Korean regime and its leader.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)