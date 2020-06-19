Public firms urged to redouble efforts to prevent industrial accidents
SEJONG, June 19 (Yonhap) -- Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki on Friday called for state-run institutions to make more efforts to prevent industrial accidents and improve their codes of ethics.
Hong made the remarks at a meeting with senior officials on 2019 performances of public institutions.
Hong warned that the government will impose a heavier penalty on public institutions if severe industrial accidents happen at a construction site commissioned by them.
Also the government will continue to step up its monitoring of ethical lapses at state-run institutions, Hong said.
Some financial institutions, including a financial regulator, had been under fire for giving special favors to some job candidates who were relatives of politicians and senior financial executives.
