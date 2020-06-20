Saturday's weather forecast
09:00 June 20, 2020
SEOUL, Jun. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 30/21 Sunny 10
Incheon 26/20 Sunny 0
Suwon 30/19 Cloudy 10
Cheongju 30/20 Sunny 60
Daejeon 30/20 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 31/18 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 27/18 Sunny 0
Jeonju 29/19 Sunny 60
Gwangju 28/20 Cloudy 20
Jeju 26/20 Cloudy 20
Daegu 29/19 Cloudy 20
Busan 25/19 Sunny 20
(END)
Keyword