Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #military #coronavirus

Military officer infected from Itaewon club recovers, to be probed for flouting rules

12:59 June 20, 2020

SEOUL, June 20 (Yonhap) -- An officer at the South Korean military's cyber command who contracted the coronavirus during a visit to Itaewon has recovered and will be put under a disciplinary review for flouting off-hour rules, the military said Saturday.

The staff sergeant tested positive in May following a visit to clubs and bars in the central district of Seoul, where it turned into a major infection cluster resulting in the massive community spread in and around the capital.

He will be facing a disciplinary review for not complying with the military instructions restricting off-hour movements to prevent the virus spread and instead visiting the nightclub and bars in Itaewon.

After he tested positive, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the military in connection with the Itaewon cluster rose to 12.

On Saturday, the military added two recovered cases and no new cases of the novel virus, with the total infection caseload unchanged at 58, the defense ministry said.

Military officer infected from Itaewon club recovers, to be probed for flouting rules - 1

elly@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK