KBO's Kimwoom Heroes say ex-MLB player's domestic abuse case not as serious as known

While few would question Russell's baseball pedigree -- the former first round pick had 21 home runs and 95 RBIs in his lone All-Star season and is still just 26 years old -- he does bring some off-the-field baggage. Russell served a 40-game suspension from late 2018 to early 2019 for violating Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy. Russell was accused of abusing his then-wife, Melisa Reidy, who detailed years of abuse in their marriage in a blog post in 2018.