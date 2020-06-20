Defector group says will push ahead with plan to send anti-N.K. leaflets
SEOUL, June 20 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean defector group said Saturday it will push ahead with its plan to fly anti-Pyongyang leaflets across the border next week despite heightening tensions on the Korean Peninsula.
Park Sang-hak, chief of Fighters for a Free North Korea, said the group has completed preparations to send a million leaflets to the North around Thursday in line with the 70th anniversary of the outbreak of the 1950-53 Korean War.
"We are preparing to send them around June 25 depending on the wind," he told Yonhap News Agency, adding that they will not be able to send them if there is no wind. "We can send them even tonight if the wind conditions are right."
Kuensaem, another defector group ran by Park's younger brother, Park Jeong-oh, earlier said it will temporarily put off its plan to float plastic bottles containing rice into North Korea in the face of the North's retaliation threats against such activity.
The rice-sending campaign was originally slated for Sunday.
The Seoul government has vowed to crack down on civic groups sending such leaflets and other materials amid a spike in cross-border tensions.
On Saturday, the North's state media said Pyongyang is preparing to send its own anti-Seoul leaflets across the border.
The leaflets will be sent "as soon as the areas close to the boundary between the North and the South are opened and their entry into the areas is approved according to relevant procedures," the Korean Central News Agency said.
Earlier this week, North Korea blew up an inter-Korean liaison office in its border town of Kaesong, and said it will send troops to disarmed border regions and abolish a tension-reduction deal signed between the two sides.
