Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, June 22 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 22.
Korean-language dailies
-- Ex-comfort woman Lee: I'm not saying that the group did everything wrong (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Experts say guidelines for hospitalization should be modified to prevent hospital bed shortages (Kookmin Daily)
-- U.S. unveils exercise of nuclear airborne operations plane amid N.K. threats (Donga Ilbo)
-- Landlords laugh at regulations, tenants driven to precipice (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Not much time left for return of POW detained in N. Korea (Segye Times)
-- 'Chung Eui-yong proposed U.S.-N.K. summit, not Kim Jong-un' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Ruling party pushes for prosecutor general's resignation (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Supreme Prosecutors Office tackles probe on senior prosecutor in corruption scandal (Hankyoreh)
-- South, North Korea lose their way after clinging to spontaneous Trump (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Another makeshift patch over housing price regulations, Cheong Wa Dae mulling supplementation after 4 days (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Complaints explode over gov't extreme push over sunlight generation (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Leaflets: Effective propaganda or empty provocation? (Korea Herald)
-- N. Korea reaffirms plan for anti-Seoul leaflet campaign (Korea Times)
-- North threatens U.S. in embassy message (Korea JoongAng Daily)
(END)