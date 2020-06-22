(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on June 22)

These developments are heightening the need to effectively reallocate our medical resources including beds. As of now, of the 1,769 beds assigned for infectious disease patients, 959 currently remain empty. The National Medical Center's suggestion Sunday that the authorities relax the current criteria determining when patients can be released should be considered. When the coronavirus hit the southwestern city of Daegu massively in spring, we witnessed tragic cases where ill patients died while waiting for beds. We do not want a repeat of such calamities.