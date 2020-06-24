(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on June 24)

In the current parliament, the passage of a reform measure depends entirely on the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, which secured a dominant majority in April's legislative election. With the next presidential vote less than two years from now, it is unlikely to work hard to implement an unpopular reform. A 2018 survey by a state-run think tank found more than 45 percent of respondents opposed increasing payments into the national pension, compared with 23.6 percent in favor of it.