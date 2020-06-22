(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on June 22)

According to Bolton, Moon strongly pushed for a Trump-Kim summit in Panmunjom shortly followed by a tripartite summit between Moon, Trump and Kim there, but Moon's idea was rejected by Kim who preferred Singapore for his first summit with Trump. With regard to a proposed declaration to end the Korean War, Bolton claimed that he had thought it was North Korea's idea from the beginning, but it turned out to be part of Moon's unification agenda. Bolton recalled that Trump also held the historic Singapore summit to attract international attention with the conviction that it would succeed no matter what.