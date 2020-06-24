(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on June 24)

In an alarming turn, tension between South and North Korea is rapidly rising after Pyongyang threatened to dispatch propaganda leaflets to South Korea and began installing loudspeakers along the tense border. The tension is partly fueled by a group of North Korean defectors' dispatching of leaflets to North Korea. Whether the act of sending leaflets to the North belongs in the realm of freedom of speech might need a national conversation. But dispatching them and immediately publicizing it is a slightly different issue because it can provoke North Korea in ways that are hard to predict. That makes the sending of the leaflets a brazen opposition to rapprochement between Seoul and Pyongyang.