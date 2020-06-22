1965 -- The government exchanges an agreement with the United States in which Seoul pledges to send a combat division to Vietnam. The agreement was concluded after Winthrop Brown, then the U.S. ambassador to Seoul, requested the South Korean troop deployment in Vietnam in return for a yearlong military provision and a US$150 million loan for South Korea. The envoy said his government would shoulder all of the expenses for South Korean operations in the Vietnam War. The agreement, also called the "Brown Memorandum," paved the way for 312,000 Korean troops to go to Vietnam, where 5,000 of them died.

