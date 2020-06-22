(LEAD) Korea's exports dip 7.5 pct in first 20 days of June
By Kim Deok-hyun
SEJONG, June 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports fell 7.5 percent on year in the first 20 days of June amid the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, customs data showed Monday.
The nation's outbound shipments stood at US$25 billion in the June 1-20 period, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
The daily average exports during the 20-day period also slipped 16.2 percent on-year.
The data came amid growing concerns that the coronavirus pandemic is denting exports by South Korea's economy.
The new coronavirus has disrupted trade and halted production around the globe, with a rising number of countries fully shutting their borders.
By segment, exports of memory chips, a key item, rose 2.6 percent, but those of automobiles plunged 36.7 percent over the 20-day period from a year earlier.
By country, shipments to China gained 14.5 percent on-year, while shipments to the United States fell 10 percent.
