(LEAD) Seoul choked by season's highest temperature
SEOUL, June 22 (Yonhap) -- This week began with a hot spell across the nation, with the season's highest temperature recorded in Seoul, meteorologists said.
According to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA), the temperature in Seoul rose to 35.2 C as of 4 p.m., breaking the capital's previous daily high of 33.5 C recorded on June 13. Seoul's temperature already topped the June 13 record by reaching 33.7 C as of 2 p.m.
It became the hottest late June weather in 43 years since June 27, 1977, when the daytime high rose to 34.6 C. The highest official temperature in Seoul in late June was recorded on June 24, 1958, when it surged to 37.2 C. The temperature also rose to 35.6 C on the following day, June 25.
The KMA earlier issued a heat wave advisory for the southeastern and northwestern parts of Seoul. It is the first time this year that Seoul's northwestern part has been put under a heat wave advisory.
"Heat has accumulated over Seoul due to extended clear weather in recent days. In addition, strong sunlight further pushed up the temperature," a KMA official said.
"There has been less wind in the center of the high pressure in the central regions, adding to the heat wave."
Elsewhere in the country, the temperature soared to 36.3 C in Chuncheon in Gangwon Province, 33.7 C in Daejeon and 32.5 C in Daegu as of 4 p.m., the KMA said.
A heat wave advisory has already been issued for Daejeon, Sejong and almost all inland areas of Gyeonggi, Gangwon, Chungcheong, North Jeolla and North Gyeongsang provinces.
A heat wave advisory is issued when the daytime high is projected to exceed 33 C for more than two days, or damage is expected due to prolonged hot weather. The KMA earlier forecast the number of heat wave days will double this summer from the 30-year average.
According to the KMA, the latest hot spell will continue until Tuesday, as rain is forecast nationwide from Wednesday to Friday. On Sunday, rain is also forecast for the southwestern provinces of Jeolla and Jeju Island.
