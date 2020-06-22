New infections dip to 1-month low of 17; cluster, imported cases still in focus
SEOUL, June 22 (Yonhap) -- New virus cases in South Korea dipped to a nearly one-month low Monday due mainly to less testing over the weekend, but health authorities are keeping their guard up against cluster infections in the greater Seoul area and other regions, as well as rising imported cases.
The country added 17 new cases, including 11 local infections, raising the total caseload to 12,438, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
This was the first time since May 26 that the number of new daily COVID-19 cases fell below 20. It also marks a sharp drop from 67 cases Saturday and 48 cases Sunday.
Of the locally transmitted cases, seven were reported in the densely populated Seoul and nearby metropolitan areas, where around half of the country's 50-million population lives.
The Seoul metropolitan area accounted for most of the newly added virus cases this month, with cluster outbreaks at churches and door-to-door business establishments.
The country has also seen infections outside of the capital region. Two cases were reported in South Chungcheong Province and one identified in Daegu and North Jeolla Province each, raising concerns of further community spread outside Seoul.
The country reported six additional imported cases, raising the total number of such cases to 1,441.
In a bid to stem inflows of COVID-19 into the country, health authorities will limit the entry from some countries where virus infections persist via restrictions on flight services and visa issuances starting Tuesday.
In early May, the country eased its strict social distancing due to the flattened virus curve. The number of new daily cases peaked in late February at more than 900.
But a series of sporadic cluster infections in the Seoul area soon emerged, putting great strains on the country's virus fight.
Health authorities imposed tougher infection preventive measures in the region in late May for two weeks, which were later extended indefinitely as cluster infections.
Health authorities said the country may roll back to strict distancing in daily life if the number of new cases falls back to single digits.
There were no additional deaths, keeping the total death toll to 280.
The total number of people released from quarantine after full recoveries stood at 10,881 up 13 from the previous day.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)