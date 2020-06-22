Woman in self-isolation dies by suicide in Jeju: police
11:03 June 22, 2020
JEJU, South Korea, June 22 (Yonhap) -- A woman who was in self-isolation here after contacting a COVID-19 patient died by suicide, police said Monday.
According to police on the southern resort island of Jeju, they received a call at 9:15 a.m. reporting that a woman took her own life while isolating at the government-run Human Resource Development Center on the island.
She went into a self-isolation after coming in contact with a COVID-19 patient from Bangladesh on Friday.
Police were investigating the exact cause of death.
