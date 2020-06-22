Go to Contents
Woman in self-isolation dies by suicide in Jeju: police

11:03 June 22, 2020

JEJU, South Korea, June 22 (Yonhap) -- A woman who was in self-isolation here after contacting a COVID-19 patient died by suicide, police said Monday.

According to police on the southern resort island of Jeju, they received a call at 9:15 a.m. reporting that a woman took her own life while isolating at the government-run Human Resource Development Center on the island.

She went into a self-isolation after coming in contact with a COVID-19 patient from Bangladesh on Friday.

Police were investigating the exact cause of death.

Police arrive at the Human Resource Development Center on the southern resort island of Jeju on June 22, 2020, after receiving a report that a woman who was under self-isolation died by suicide. (Yonhap)

jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)

