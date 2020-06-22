Trump said he could seek next N. Korea summit after elections: Bolton memoir
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, June 22 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said right before meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the inter-Korean border last year that he could seek his next summit with Kim after the U.S. presidential election, according to former U.S. national security adviser John Bolton.
Trump made the remark to South Korean President Moon Jae-in when they met at Seoul's presidential office, Cheong Wa Dae, right before the June 30 Trump-Kim meeting in the Demilitarized Zone, Bolton said in his memoir, "The Room Where It Happened," set to be published Tuesday,
While insisting on joining Trump and Kim at the DMZ, Moon changed subjects, saying working-level negotiations with North Korea were always difficult but could produce results, with patience, according to Bolton.
"Trump responded, out of nowhere that he might ask that the next U.S.–North Korea summit be after the U.S. elections," he wrote, without elaborating further.
Trump and Kim have met three times -- the last time in the DMZ -- to try to reach a deal on dismantling North Korea's nuclear weapons program in exchange for U.S. concessions.
The effort has stalled since their second summit in Vietnam in February 2019 without any agreement, with analysts expecting no further diplomacy of substance before the U.S. presidential election.
Bolton also recalled that Trump brought up the subject of defense cost-sharing with Moon, who actively defended his country's position that South Korea had made large contributions to the two countries' joint defense by buying weapons from the U.S. and providing free land and construction for various U.S. military facilities on the peninsula.
"By then, Trump was growing visibly frustrated, gesturing for Moon to speed up and giving exasperated looks to us and the other South Koreans. More embarrassment," Bolton wrote. "Trump said the U.S. shouldn't pay real estate taxes for land to protect the South since we didn't own the land, and perhaps we would leave when things were peaceful."
Trump's remark suggests that he mentioned the possibility of withdrawing the 28,500 American troops stationed in South Korea.
While having lunch with Moon, Trump repeated that Kim wanted to meet "very badly."
"There was no doubt who wanted to meet badly, and that was the one doing the talking," Bolton wrote. "Trump said that in his bilateral meeting, he would stress the aid that the South was providing, and would tell Moon everything that happened between him and Kim."
Moon showered Trump with praise, saying the Korean people respected and liked him. Trump "preened" that he knew he was popular.
"He explained how Korean women in his clubs came up and hugged him, then lectured on how different things were in Korea since he became President," Bolton wrote. "He thought it was a big sign that Kim had agreed to meet based on a tweet. No one else knew how to get him."
Trump had tweeted out an invitation to Kim to meet shortly before he left Japan for South Korea.
"Moon confessed that the South had set up a hot line to Chairman Kim, but it was in the Korean Workers Party headquarters, and Kim never went there. Nor did the phone work on weekends," Bolton wrote.
The hotline was established a week before Moon and Kim held their first summit in April 2018. Cheong Wa Dae has never mentioned that the line has been used, but earlier this month, North Korea vowed to cut off all communication lines, including the hotline, in anger over defectors' sending of anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets into the North.
