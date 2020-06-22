'Comfort women' advocacy group unable to hold weekly protest at its symbolic spot
SEOUL, June 22 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean civic group working for the rights of wartime sex slaves won't be able to hold its weekly protest at its usual site, in a devastating blow to its 28 years of advocacy work, as an opposing group has reserved the spot in a symbolic move to challenge it.
According to police in the central ward of Jongno, which has jurisdiction over the site, the conservative civic group Freedom Solidarity has submitted to the police a notice of assembly for the site in front of the bronze Statue of Peace located in front of the former Japanese Embassy in downtown Seoul.
The conservative group has reserved the spot for every single day until mid-July, police said, in an apparent move to derail the historic protest of 28 years by the Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance for the Issues of Military Sexual Slavery by Japan (Korean Council).
The unexpected move came amid a series of recent allegations that the group misused funds meant for aging victims, euphemistically called "comfort women," who were forced to work in Japanese military brothels during World War II.
Under the relevant law, protestors should report a rally in advance, along with a specific protest site. If a group reserves a venue, others can't hold a rally at the exact same place. The Korean Council, as a result, is expected to hold its Wednesday protest about 10 meters to the right of the symbolic statue.
The weekly protest started in January 1992 in front of the Embassy of Japan in Seoul to coincide with a visit by then-Japanese Prime Minister Kiichi Miyazawa. Protestors demanded a formal apology from Japan for drafting Korean women against their will to work in military brothels.
Participants in the first protest declared at that time that they would hold a protest every Wednesday until the Japanese government acknowledged forced sexual servitude and apologized to the victims.
Since then, the weekly rally has taken place at the same spot for the past 28 years, with only a handful of exceptions including when the Great Hanshin earthquake hit Japan in 1995. At that time, protestors skipped the rally in honor of earthquake victims. In December 2011, the statue was erected at the spot to commemorate the 1000th rally.
The protest site has become so symbolic that no other protestors have sought to hold a rally there, although some groups did hold their own protests near the site to sabotage the Wednesday rally.
Police said they didn't recall seeing any other group reserve the spot in advance like Freedom Solidarity did.
Lee Hee-beom, president of the group, said, "The Korean Council should listen to what people say (about them) and stop the weekly protest," adding that his group will continue reserving the spot until the former head of the council, Yoon Mee-hyang, resigns.
Yoon had led the group for three decades until she won a parliamentary seat in the April general elections.
In April, the Korean Council was thrown into turmoil after Lee Yong-soo, one of a few surviving victims, publicly blamed Yoon and the group for mistreating her and other victims and accused them of misusing public donations supposed to be spent for the grandmothers. Now only 17 victims, mostly in their 80s and 90s, are still alive.
The Korean Council told Yonhap News Agency that they did not have enough staff to stay up late at night in front of the police station to submit a rally request. The earliest possible submission could be made at midnight.
"We just hope that the group shows goodwill and civic consciousness," an official from the council said. "That the spot was taken away from us shows, in a sense, that society retreated to 30 years ago."
The expected standoff on Wednesday has put police on edge.
Police said they will try their best to stop any physical clash from erupting between the two groups, adding that they asked the conservative group to stage a rally 1-2 meters away from the statue as a precautionary measure. The group had previously mentioned a few times that it would destroy the statue.
In South Korea, it is not uncommon for people to try to hamper a protest that they oppose by reserving an expected protest spot in advance. A rally request can be filed with police up to 30 days in advance. Competing groups are sometimes seen lining up in front of a police station late at night to file a request. In some extreme cases, people spend a few nights outdoors to reserve a spot.
