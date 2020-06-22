(LEAD) N. Korea reinstalling propaganda loudspeakers in border areas: authorities
(ATTN: ADDS more details, comments in paras 2-7, photo)
SEOUL, June 22 (Yonhap) -- North Korea is reinstalling propaganda loudspeakers in regions along the inter-Korean border after removing them under a 2018 summit agreement with South Korea, military authorities said Monday.
After the summit between President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on April 27, 2018, the two Koreas agreed to halt all hostile acts against each other and eliminate their means, including broadcasting through loudspeakers and distribution of leaflets.
According to the authorities, North Korea has been detected setting up loudspeakers again "in multiple places" inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ). It had dismantled dozens of loudspeakers in around 40 areas inside the tense border.
"We are closely monitoring the North's moves to wage psychological warfare. We maintain a tight readiness posture to properly respond to any eventualities," an official of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said.
The South, in response, is also reviewing the option of restoring its loudspeakers.
The communist country has threatened to launch anti-South leaflets and to implement other actions against what it called "the enemy" in protest over Seoul's failure to stop defectors from conducting anti-regime propaganda leaflet campaigns.
Last week, it blew up the inter-Korean liaison office in the border town of Kaesong, a symbol of reconciliation between the two Koreas and a key achievement of the April 27 Panmunjom Declaration.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)