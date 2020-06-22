Newly assigned American service member tests positive for coronavirus; total at 36
SEOUL, June 22 (Yonhap) -- An American airman newly assigned to South Korea has tested positive for the new coronavirus, the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Monday.
The latest COVID-19 case brought the total number of infections among the USFK population to 36.
The service member arrived at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, some 70 kilometers south of Seoul, on a U.S. government-chartered flight on Wednesday, and was in mandatory quarantine at their facilities while awaiting his test result, according to USFK.
Since testing positive, the airman was moved to Osan's isolation facility designated for such patients, it added.
"USFK health professionals determined there was limited contact tracing due to the airman and all others on the chartered flight being tested and immediately quarantined; thorough cleaning of his quarantine room has been completed," USFK said in a statement.
USFK has reported several virus cases among its service personnel recently who arrived here from their home country.
All USFK-affiliated individuals arriving in South Korea from overseas are tested for COVID-19 and then quarantined for 14 days. Medical personnel administer another test prior to their release from isolation, according to the U.S. military.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)