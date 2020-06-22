Go to Contents
Samsung Heavy averts damage claim by Petrobras America

18:01 June 22, 2020

By Nam Kwang-sik

SEOUL, June 22 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Heavy Industries Co. said Monday that a U.S. federal district court in Texas has turned down a US$250 million damage claim against the company filed by Petrobas America Inc.

In March 2019, Petrobras America, a U.S. unit of Brazilian state-owned oil firm Petrobras, demanded the compensation from Samsung Heavy, claiming that it was forced to shoulder increased charter costs of drill ships built by Samsung Heavy and delivered to U.S. firm Pride Global Ltd.

Petrobras claimed that a broker for the construction of the five drill ships bribed Petro officials with fees from Samsung, which led to an increase in charter costs.

Petrobras America clinched a deal with Pride Global to lease the drill ships for five years in 2011.

ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)

