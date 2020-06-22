16 virus cases reported on Russia-flagged ship docked in Busan
23:02 June 22, 2020
BUSAN, June 22 (Yonhap) -- At least 16 cases of the new coronavirus were reported on a Russia-flagged ship that entered the port in the southeastern city of Busan on Monday, according to the city government and a union of port workers.
The vessel carried 21 sailors, details of whom are yet to be known.
Around 160 people who came into contact with the patients are currently in isolation, according to the union. Most of them are port union workers who boarded the ship to help with unloading and ship repair.
