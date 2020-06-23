Go to Contents
07:03 June 23, 2020

SEOUL, June 23 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 23.

Korean-language dailies
-- N. Korea reinstalls propaganda loudspeakers after 2 years (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- '2nd wave of new coronavirus under way, concerns over explosive growth' (Kookmin Daily)
-- 'Trump called Kim Jong-un psycho': Bolton (Donga Ilbo)
-- N. Korea again breaks inter-Korean agreement, reinstalls propaganda speakers (Seoul Shinmun)
-- N. Korea reinstalls propaganda speakers at several DMZ locations (Segye Times)
-- N. Korea brings out loudspeakers, breaks Panmunjom Declaration (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Chung Eui-yong refutes Bolton's memoir (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- N. Korea reinstalls propaganda loudspeakers after 2 years, breaks Panmunjom Declaration (Hankyoreh)
-- It took less than 7 minutes to get doctor's prescription for narcotic painkillers (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 90 pct of factories that hire foreign workers face production disruptions (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Optimus private equity fund's 500 bln won leaked to 'dubious property asset' (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- N.K. reinstalls propaganda loudspeakers, readies leaflets (Korea Herald)
-- Korea, U.S. show rift in dealing with North Korea (Korea Times)
-- Trump didn't want Moon in DMZ, writes John Bolton (Korea JoongAng Daily)
(END)

