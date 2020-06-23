Korean-language dailies

-- N. Korea reinstalls propaganda loudspeakers after 2 years (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- '2nd wave of new coronavirus under way, concerns over explosive growth' (Kookmin Daily)

-- 'Trump called Kim Jong-un psycho': Bolton (Donga Ilbo)

-- N. Korea again breaks inter-Korean agreement, reinstalls propaganda speakers (Seoul Shinmun)

-- N. Korea reinstalls propaganda speakers at several DMZ locations (Segye Times)

-- N. Korea brings out loudspeakers, breaks Panmunjom Declaration (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Chung Eui-yong refutes Bolton's memoir (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- N. Korea reinstalls propaganda loudspeakers after 2 years, breaks Panmunjom Declaration (Hankyoreh)

-- It took less than 7 minutes to get doctor's prescription for narcotic painkillers (Hankook Ilbo)

-- 90 pct of factories that hire foreign workers face production disruptions (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Optimus private equity fund's 500 bln won leaked to 'dubious property asset' (Korea Economic Daily)

