(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on June 23)

The content of leaflets the North vowed to send to the South is disappointing and childish. The leaflets displayed by the North Korea's Korean Central News Agency are filled with raw criticism and mockery of President Moon Jae-in. A photo captured by the agency shows a transparent plastic bag containing cigarette butts, ashes and hairs strewn over embarrassing printed pictures of Moon. This is nothing more and nothing less than an expression of the North's intent to insult and provoke him.