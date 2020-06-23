(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on June 23)

Another controversy involves a declaration to end the Korean War. Bolton said that Moon, not Kim, wanted the declaration. In the beginning, he thought it was the idea of North Korea, but began to suspect that it was part of Moon's "unification agenda." Bolton's disclosure of the process of the talks is not appropriate. But if his claims are true, they suggest the Moon administration attempted to reap the fruits of denuclearization -- peace on the Korean Peninsula -- even before they were anywhere near ripe.