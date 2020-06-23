Go to Contents
Tuesday's weather forecast

09:01 June 23, 2020

SEOUL, June 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 32/22 Cloudy 30

Incheon 27/21 Cloudy 30

Suwon 31/21 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 31/22 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 30/21 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 33/21 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 28/22 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 32/20 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 30/20 Cloudy 20

Jeju 29/21 Cloudy 20

Daegu 34/20 Cloudy 20

Busan 27/20 Sunny 0

(END)

