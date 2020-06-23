Tuesday's weather forecast
09:01 June 23, 2020
SEOUL, June 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 32/22 Cloudy 30
Incheon 27/21 Cloudy 30
Suwon 31/21 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 31/22 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 30/21 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 33/21 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 28/22 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 32/20 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 30/20 Cloudy 20
Jeju 29/21 Cloudy 20
Daegu 34/20 Cloudy 20
Busan 27/20 Sunny 0
