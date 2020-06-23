Go to Contents
U.S. was largest destination for S. Korean investment in 2019: BOK

12:00 June 23, 2020

SEOUL, June 23 (Yonhap) -- The United States continued to remain the largest destination for South Korea's overseas financial investment last year, accounting for nearly one-third of the country's financial investment overseas, central bank data showed Tuesday.

As of end-2019, the country's financial investment in the United States came to US$413.1 billion, up $63.1 billion from a year earlier, according to preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).

U.S. was largest destination for S. Korean investment in 2019: BOK - 1

The increase marks the sharpest rise among all countries and regions, with South Korean financial investment in China, the second-largest single destination for overseas investment, rising $5.3 billion to $141.8 billion over the cited period.

Seoul's financial investment in Japan came to $48.1 billion as of end-December, up $7.8 billion from a year before.

Its investment in Europe added $41.7 billion to $248.1 billion over the cited period, with investment in Southeast Asian countries gaining $9.6 billion to $168.5 billion.

South Korea's overall international financial assets came to $1,290.9 billion as of the end of last year, $148.3 billion more than a year earlier. The amount does not include reserve funds.

The U.S. also topped the list of the largest financial investor in South Korea, with its financial assets here amounting to $317.8 billion as of end-2019, up $17.8 billion from a year earlier, according to the BOK.

China's financial assets in South Korea gained $300 million to $67.7 billion over the cited period, with those of Japan adding $2.5 billion to $92.6 billion.

Financial assets held here by EU member nations came to $306.3 billion, up $22.2 billion from end-2018.

bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)

