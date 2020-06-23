Go to Contents
Dual-income households in S. Korea edge down in 2019

12:00 June 23, 2020

SEJONG, June 23 (Yonhap) -- About half of married couples in South Korea had dual incomes in 2019, data showed Tuesday, an indication that many couples are continuing to work after marriage to support their families.

The number of double-income households reached 5.66 million as of October 2019, accounting for 46 percent of all married couple households, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.

The figure, however, marks a slight fall of 0.2 percent from the 5.67 million households with dual incomes recorded in 2018.

The ratio of couples in their 40s with double incomes stood at 54.2 percent in 2019. The ratio for those aged between 50 and 64 was 50.1 percent, followed by those in their 30s with 50.2 percent.

Meanwhile, the number of one-person households came to 6.03 million in 2019, up 251,000 from a year earlier.

This accounted for 29.9 percent of all households across the country, edging up 0.9 percentage point from a year earlier.

