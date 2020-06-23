Seoul stocks trade higher late Tues. morning on tech rally
SEOUL, June 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares traded higher Tuesday as major tech companies took a cue from overnight gains on Wall Street.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 10.32 points, or 0.49 percent, to 2,137.05 as of 11:20 a.m.
The KOSPI got off to a strong start, led by large tech gains on Wall Street.
Apple shares soared 2.6 percent to a record high of US$358.87 after announcing its plans to build its own chips for its Mac computers. Microsoft shares also jumped over 2 percent.
The tech-laden Nasdaq gained 110.35 points, or 1.11 percent, to close at a fresh record high of 10,056.47 on Monday (U.S. time).
In Seoul, most large caps traded higher.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics advanced 0.38 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix added 0.24 percent.
Top pharmaceutical firm Samsung BioLogics advanced 0.63 percent, with leading chemical maker LG Chem climbing 0.79 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,209.90 won against the U.S. dollar, up 5.9 won from the previous session's close.
