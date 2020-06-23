Ex-MLB player Kang Jung-ho apologizes over DUI cases, begs for chance to play in KBO
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, June 23 (Yonhap) -- Contrite over his past drunk driving arrests, former major leaguer Kang Jung-ho apologized for his actions Tuesday in his bid for a return to the South Korean league.
"I know that no word can ever wash away the things I did, and I deeply regret my wrongdoing," Kang said at the start of a press conference at a Seoul hotel. It was his first public appearance since returning from the United States on June 5. He spent the next 14 days in government-mandated quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"I've thought long and hard about whether I deserve to play baseball in South Korea," Kang said. "And I've decided I really want to show baseball fans that I am truly sorry for what I did."
Kang, whose five-year stint with the Pittsburgh Pirates ended unceremoniously with a release last August, is hoping to be reunited with the Kiwoom Heroes, the last Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) team he played for before leaving for the big leagues in 2015.
Because Kang wasn't a free agent then and went through the posting system to land his first major league deal, the Heroes still own rights to Kang and must first activate him from the "voluntarily retired" list before he can play in the KBO again. Once Kang comes off the list, the Heroes can either sign him or trade him.
Based on Kang's three drunk driving cases from 2009, 2011 and 2016, the KBO handed down a one-year suspension on the infielder on May 25, along with 300 hours of community service. The ban will take effect once Kang signs a KBO deal. He will be 34 when the suspension ends.
The Heroes have said they'll only begin discussing their possible future with Kang after the player speaks to the media.
Kang, who has previously issued an apology over his past behavior in a statement through his agency, didn't speak to reporters after arriving at Incheon International Airport on June 5. The press conference was Kang's first opportunity to address his checkered past in his own voice since the KBO issued the suspension.
"If I am ever given a chance to play in Korea again, I'll donate the entire salary for my first season to help victims of drunk driving accidents," Kang said. "I'll join the campaign against drunk driving, and I'll continue to give back to the community until I retire."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)