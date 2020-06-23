U.S. citizen faces probe over quarantine violation
SEOUL, June 23 (Yonhap) -- A local government in South Korea filed a complaint with police against a U.S. citizen Tuesday for allegedly violating coronavirus self-isolation rules.
The woman in her 20s arrived from the United States on June 10 and began her 14-day mandatory self-quarantine at an apartment in Suwon, south of Seoul. She tested negative for COVID-19 on June 12.
She was found to have left the place last Wednesday, with the GPS tracking system in her mobile phone turned off. The government-run mobile phone app uses GPS tracking to monitor quarantined people.
The Suwon municipal government did not disclose where she visited.
She was forced Friday to wear a location-tracking wristband and tested negative in a second virus test Saturday, the city government said.
All entrants from overseas are required to self-isolate at their residences or government-designated facilities for 14 days. Foreigners refusing to comply are denied entry and violators of the rules are fined and deported.
Dozens of foreign nationals have been deported for breaching the rules.
