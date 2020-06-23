Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #earthquake

2.1 magnitude earthquake hits northern part of S. Korea

20:50 June 23, 2020

SEOUL, May 23 (Yonhap) -- A 2.1 magnitude earthquake hit the northern city of Paju near the inter-Korean border on Tuesday, the state weather agency said.

The quake occurred at 7:58 p.m., 15 kilometers northeast of Paju, Gyeonggi Province, at a depth of 6 km, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

The epicenter was at 37.86 degrees north latitude and 126.90 degrees east longitude, it added.

Paju is located around 30 kilometers northwest of Seoul.

"Those in nearby areas could feel the ground shake," the agency said, calling on citizens to be careful. No damage has been reported.

This photo provided by the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) shows the epicenter of a 2.1 magnitude earthquake that hit the northern city of Paju on June 23, 2020. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK