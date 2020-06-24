N. Korean leader suspends military action plans against S. Korea
SEOUL, June 24 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un presided over a preliminary Central Military Commission meeting of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea and decided to suspended "military action plans" against South Korea, state media reported Wednesday.
The meeting on Tuesday through video conferencing came as North Korea has threatened to take a series of retaliatory steps against South Korea in anger over Seoul's failure to stop North Korean defectors from sending ant-Pyongyang leaflets into the communist state. It has said that details will be determined in a Central Military Commission meeting "at an earliest date."
"At the preliminary meeting, the WPK Central Military Commission took stock of the prevailing situation and suspended the military action plans against the South brought for the fifth meeting of the Seventh Central Military Commission by the General Staff of the Korean People's Army," the Korean Central News Agency said.
"The meeting examined agenda items of major military policy to be laid before the fifth meeting of the Seventh WPK Central Military Commission, and made a study of a report and decisions, which will be submitted to the fifth meeting, and some documents carrying the state measures for further bolstering the war deterrent of the country," the KCNA added.
