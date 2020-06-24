Go to Contents
Hyundai Mobis develops 5G-based connected car technology

10:00 June 24, 2020

SEOUL, June 24 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Mobis Co. said Wednesday it has developed an integrated communication controller to offer 5G networks-based "seamless" connected car services in next-generation vehicles.

The integrated communication controller allows a vehicle to have real-time communication with other vehicles and the infrastructure for safe driving and information gathering, the company said in a statement.

"Such real-time communication technology in future vehicles has been available on Long Term Evolution networks," a company spokesman said.

The global connected car market is expected to grow to 94.2 million units in 2035 from 31 million in 2019, Hyundai Mobis said, citing a report from Fuji Keizai Group.

This file photo, provided by Hyundai Mobis, shows its integrated communication controller that allows connected car services based on 5G networks. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


