(3rd LD) S. Korea grapples with sustained rise in local infections, imported cases
SEOUL, June 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases spiked again Wednesday as cluster infections in the greater Seoul area and outside the capital continued to increase. A sustained rise in imported cases also put health officials on high alert.
The country added 51 cases, including 31 local infections, raising the total caseload to 12,535, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
The tally marked a rise from 46 new cases reported Tuesday and 17 additional cases Monday, the lowest in almost a month.
Of the locally transmitted cases, 19 cases were reported in the densely populated Seoul and nearby metropolitan areas. Eight cases were reported in Daejeon, about 160 kilometers south of Seoul.
South Korea, meanwhile, reported 20 additional imported cases. One case came from an arrival from China, where the virus emerged late last year, according to health authorities.
Cluster infections on a Russia-flagged cargo ship docked in the southeastern city of Busan, the country's second-largest city, have emerged as a new source of concern for health authorities.
At least 16 sailors aboard the Ice Stream tested positive for COVID-19. Another sailor on a Russia-flagged vessel that docked near the ship was also infected with the virus.
Group infections tied to the Russian ship laid bare a loophole in quarantine procedures at ports.
Port and quarantine officials permitted the Ice Stream to disembark at a Busan port and unload cargo, but the ship had submitted falsified electronic documents over its quarantine situation.
The operator of the ship did not inform South Korea that three of its sailors showed symptoms of high fever. Russia also did not notify the South that the captain who got off the ship a week earlier tested positive for the virus.
Health officials are conducting virus tests on 175 port workers, repairmen and sailors from another Russian ship who came into contact with the infected crewmembers. No additional related cases have been reported, the KCDC said.
Starting Wednesday, South Korean officials will board ships arriving at Busan ports from Russia to better carry out quarantine checks, according to health authorities.
Except for vessels coming from risk-prone countries like China, Iran and Italy, South Korea has proceeded with quarantine inspections on foreign ships with electronically registered documents.
Russia has reported the third most confirmed cases after the United States and Brazil.
"As for ships that do not report suspected virus cases in advance, the government plans to restrict their port entry and impose fines," Vice Health Minister Kim Ganglip said in a briefing.
Imported cases, once the main source of virus cases here, fell to a single-digit figure early this month after the country strengthened quarantine measures on all international arrivals in April.
But such cases have bounced back to double-digit numbers since mid-June.
"As the risk of COVID-19 is rising globally, there is a need to strengthen quarantine procedures at harbors over (ships coming from) high-risk countries after regularly assessing infection risks country by country," KCDC Director Jeong Eun-kyeong said in a briefing.
Still, community spread is the main challenge for health authorities, as sporadic cluster infections have continued to swell since the country relaxed strict social distancing on May 6 on the back of the flattened virus curve.
South Korea has been gripped by multiple and sporadic cluster infections in the greater Seoul area and outside the capital.
Cases tied to a door-to-door sales establishment in southern Seoul reached 205 as of noon, up three cases from the previous day. Infections linked to a door-to-door retailer in Daejeon came to 58, up one case over the past 24 hours.
Those traced to a day care center for seniors in northeastern Seoul rose by two to 47.
The country reported five new cases tied to a meeting of car enthusiasts held near the Han River last week.
Coupang, an e-commerce operator, shut down its distribution center in Icheon, south of Seoul, on Wednesday shortly after a 50-something contract worker was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19.
Last month Coupang closed two warehouses in the nearby cities of Bucheon and Goyang, after workers there tested positive.
The Bucheon facility, where more than 150 people were infected, remains closed, while the Goyang center has resumed operation as no new infection has been reported since the first case last month.
The KCDC has said the Seoul metropolitan area is already in the second wave of the new coronavirus outbreak, warning that the country should brace for a protracted virus fight. The first wave of the virus outbreak gripped the country between February and March.
Amid a continued rise in cluster infections, health authorities warned that they could consider expanding tougher infection preventive measures -- currently in place only in the Seoul metropolitan area -- across the country.
South Korea, meanwhile, reported no additional deaths, bringing the total death toll to 281. The fatality rate was 2.24 percent.
The total number of people released from quarantine after full recoveries stood at 10,930, up 22 from the previous day.
The country has carried out 1,208,597 tests since Jan. 3.
