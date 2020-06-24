N. Korea seen removing loudspeakers from border areas: sources
SEOUL, June 24 (Yonhap) -- North Korea was seen removing about 10 propaganda loudspeakers reinstalled recently along the border with South Korea, military sources said Wednesday, after leader Kim Jong-un ordered the suspension of military action plans against the South.
The North recently set up around 20 loudspeakers in border areas in anger over anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets flown from the South. About 40 units had been removed under a 2018 summit agreement with South Korea, according to the sources.
"Around 10 newly installed loudspeakers were being taken down," a military source said.
The move came after the communist country decided to suspend military action against South Korea during a Central Military Commission meeting presided over by leader Kim, according to the North's Korean Central News Agency.
