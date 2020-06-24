Seoul stocks extend gains late Wednesday morning
SEOUL, June 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks extended gains late Wednesday morning on gains in major tech and bio shares.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 31.97 points, or 1.5 percent, to 2,163.21 as of 11:20 a.m.
The index initially opened higher after major indexes in the United States closed higher on recovery hopes, led by a jump in tech shares.
In Seoul, most large-cap stocks were trading higher.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics jumped 3.5 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix gained 2.85 percent.
Bio stocks were bullish. Samsung BioLogics, a biopharmaceutical affiliate of Samsung Group, was up 1.75 percent, and another bio firm, Celltrion, gained 0.94 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,204.7 won against the U.S. dollar, up 4.1 won from the previous session's close.
