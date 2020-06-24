Samsung releases new curved gaming monitor Odyssey G9
SEOUL, June 24 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Wednesday released its new curved gaming monitor to beef up its presence in the gaming equipment market.
The South Korean tech giant announced the global launch of the Odyssey G9, which was first unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, earlier this year.
"Following our recent announcement of the Odyssey G7 curved gaming monitor, the G9 now joins the portfolio as the first dual quad high-definition (QHD) gaming monitor with 1000R curvature," Ha Hyesung, senior vice president of visual display business at Samsung, said. "This further solidifies Samsung's leadership in the global gaming monitor market, with innovation happening at an unprecedented rate."
The 49-inch G9 features a rapid 1 millisecond response time with 240 Hz refresh rate QLED picture quality for gaming in dual QHD, Samsung said, adding that it is also the first monitor certified to support High Dynamic Range (HDR) 10+, which enables it to deliver better picture quality.
In South Korea, the Odyssey G9 is priced at 1.9 million won (US$1,570), with sales starting from Thursday.
For gaming monitors with a 100 Hz refresh rate or above, Samsung was the top domestic player in terms of sales value, according to market tracker IDC, with a 34.9 percent market share.
Last month, Samsung signed a partnership with an esports organization, T1 Entertainment & Sports, to promote its curved gaming monitors.
