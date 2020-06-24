Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
(2nd LD) N.K. suspends military action plans, halts threats against S. Korea
SEOUL -- North Korea suspended "military action plans" against South Korea, removed propaganda loudspeakers reinstalled along the border just three days earlier and deleted anti-Seoul articles en masse from media outlets, a surprise about-face after weeks of harsh rhetoric and threats.
It was unclear what all these moves mean, including whether it means Pyongyang has decided to put its anger behind it, and if so, why it decided to do so after weeks of bellicose threats and rhetoric, including last week's dramatic blowing up of a joint liaison office building.
(2nd LD) Busan gripped with virus fear following mass infections of Russian sailors
SEOUL/BUSAN -- Fears of the coronavirus epidemic are rapidly spreading among citizens in Busan after it has been reported that at least 17 Russian sailors found to be infected with the virus after arriving in the southern port city on Sunday came into contact with over 200 Korean dock workers.
Some critics said Wednesday that contacts between infected Russians and Korean port workers could have been prevented if Busan's port authorities had conducted a thorough quarantine inspection for the cargo ship arriving from Russia, where confirmed COVID-19 cases have exceeded 590,000.
(2nd LD) S. Korea grapples with sustained rise in local infections, imported cases
SEOUL -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases spiked again Wednesday as cluster infections in the greater Seoul area and outside the capital continued to increase. A sustained rise in imported cases also put health officials on high alert.
The country added 51 cases, including 31 local infections, raising the total caseload to 12,535, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
(2nd LD) N. Korea seen removing loudspeakers from border areas: officials
SEOUL -- North Korea was seen removing multiple propaganda loudspeakers reinstalled recently along the border with South Korea, officials said Wednesday, after leader Kim Jong-un ordered the suspension of military action plans against the South.
The North recently set up around 20 to 30 loudspeakers in border areas after threatening to take military action against what it called "the enemy" in anger over Seoul's failure to stop defectors from sending anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets across the border.
(2nd LD) KLPGA practice round canceled after recent visitor tests positive for coronavirus
SEOUL -- An official practice round for a South Korean women's golf tournament was canceled on Wednesday after the event organizers learned that a recent visitor to the competition venue tested positive for the novel coronavirus, though the actual tournament will begin as scheduled on Thursday.
The Korea Ladies Professional Golf Association (KLPGA) Tour announced on Wednesday that the practice round for the BC Card Hankyung Ladies Cup at the Fortune Hills Country Club in Pocheon, some 45 kilometers north of Seoul, will not take place later in the day as scheduled.
(LEAD) S. Korean trade minister announces bid to become next WTO chief
SEOUL -- South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee on Wednesday announced her bid for the top job of the World Trade Organization (WTO), saying she would make her utmost efforts to reshape the final arbiter in trade disputes if she is elected.
Yoo's bid comes as the WTO is mired in its biggest crisis since it was created in 1995 over growing uncertainties in global rules on trade between nations and fragile collaboration among member nations.
Chinese spy plane enters S. Korea's air defense zone
SEOUL -- A Chinese military plane entered South Korea's air defense identification zone (KADIZ) earlier this week, prompting Seoul to scramble a fighter jet in response, military sources said Wednesday.
The Chinese plane, presumed to be a Y-9 aircraft, entered the zone Monday morning in the area south of South Korea's southern island of Jeju and south of the easternmost islets of Dokdo before moving into the Japanese air defense identification zone, according to the sources.
BTS producer Bang Si-hyuk hopes 'I-Land' yields next-gen K-pop superstars
SEOUL -- Bang Si-hyuk, the creative force behind K-pop giant BTS, said Wednesday he's excited to unearth and develop fresh new K-pop talent in the upcoming idol survival show "I-Land."
"In the past decade, what people want to see in K-pop artists has changed a lot, while the industry has seen drastic improvements in terms of standards," Bang, head of Big Hit Entertainment, said at press conference for "I-Land" held at the program's production set in Paju, northwest of Seoul. The press conference was streamed to the press on a closed YouTube channel.
