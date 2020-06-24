(Yonhap Interview) Ballerina Park Sun-mi knows how to enjoy nervousness on stage
By Kim Boram
SEOUL, June 24 (Yonhap) -- When Park Sun-mi had a casual after-dinner talk with her friend in a coffee shop in Seongnam, just south of Seoul, in mid-May, she received an urgent email from the American Ballet Theater (ABT) about an immediate online meeting with the company's leadership.
She looked for a quiet corner to access the video chat application Zoom. Then, she was surprisingly informed of her admission to the ABT, which has been closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Through the brief online meeting, the 21-year-old became a professional ballet dancer just a year after she joined the ABT Studio Company, the New York-based organization's secondary training troupe for young potential dancers before they enter the top-tier company.
"Because of the closure, I didn't expect the result," Park said in an interview with Yonhap News Agency. "In the Zoom meeting, directors of the main and second companies told me that I was accepted. I was so surprised and pleased."
Unlike other global ballet companies including the French Paris Opera Ballet and the British Royal Ballet, the ABT has no regular global auditions to recruit talented dancers. It has its own training ladder system from the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School for children to the ABT Studio Company for youths.
Park, who has led her ballet career only in South Korea since she was nine years old, could not follow the course from the beginning.
But her outstanding competition results have given her a chance to take a shortcut to go abroad. She won the first prize in the junior duet section at the Moscow International Ballet Competition in 2017 and finished third at the 2018 Youth American Grand Prix.
She has been highlighted by South Korean media as an up-and-coming dancer.
"In the ABT Studio, I was given a lot of opportunities to participate in various projects," she said. "But they were on short notice, like getting a call, practicing three days and taking the stage."
The urgent mission was similar to those she used to complete in high school and university in South Korea.
"It is difficult to perform a piece after just a three-day workout," she said. "But it gave me plenty of onstage experiences and let me learn sets of choreography quickly."
Despite a number of performances as a young ballerina, the prolific dancer still feels nervous before taking the first step on the stage.
"Even before a small performance, I become jittery and tense every time," she said. "I try to space out and solely focus on dancing."
She recalled the time when she was up to compete in the final round of the Moscow competition held at the historic Bolshoi Theater three years ago. When she stood on the stage, the light turned on and she saw the whole theater. It was so beautiful that her stress and tension were removed at once, she said.
"It was the first time that I felt happy to dance and be a ballet dancer," she said. "I want to embrace this feeling in mind and keep dancing happily and joyfully in the future."
