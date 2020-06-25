Five S. Korean crew members kidnapped in waters off Benin
06:45 June 25, 2020
SEOUL/JOHANNESBURG, June 25 (Yonhap) -- Five South Korean nationals have been kidnapped by unidentified gunmen in waters off Benin, sources said Thursday.
According to maritime experts Dryad Global, the gunmen attacked the fishing vessel Panofi Frontier from a speedboat, south of Cotonou Port. The vessel was carrying five South Koreans and one Ghanaian.
A South Korean diplomat in Africa confirmed that five South Koreans were abducted, without providing further details.
It was not immediately known whether the abductees remain unharmed.
