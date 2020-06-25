Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #S Korean kidnapping

Five S. Korean crew members kidnapped in waters off Benin

06:45 June 25, 2020

SEOUL/JOHANNESBURG, June 25 (Yonhap) -- Five South Korean nationals have been kidnapped by unidentified gunmen in waters off Benin, sources said Thursday.

According to maritime experts Dryad Global, the gunmen attacked the fishing vessel Panofi Frontier from a speedboat, south of Cotonou Port. The vessel was carrying five South Koreans and one Ghanaian.

A South Korean diplomat in Africa confirmed that five South Koreans were abducted, without providing further details.

It was not immediately known whether the abductees remain unharmed.
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK