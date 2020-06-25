(LEAD) Five S. Korean crew members kidnapped in waters off Benin
SEOUL/JOHANNESBURG, June 25 (Yonhap) -- Five South Korean nationals have been kidnapped by an unidentified armed group in waters off the western African country of Benin, officials said Thursday.
The abduction happened at about 3:40 p.m. (Benin time) when the group attacked a 994-ton fishing vessel in waters about 111 kilometers south of the country's Cotonou Port, Seoul officials said.
A total of 30 crewmen were aboard the Ghanaian-flagged Panofi Frontier, but the kidnappers took off with only six.
A South Korean diplomat based in the region confirmed that five South Koreans were abducted, without providing further details.
The authorities have yet to figure out the whereabouts of the abductees. It was not immediately known whether the abductees remain unharmed.
The foreign ministry in Seoul said it is working closely with the authorities of relevant countries to secure an early release of the South Korean nationals.
