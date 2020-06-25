Korean-language dailies

-- Fight among the weak looms as polarization of labor remains neglected (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Did Kim Jong-un get what he wanted? Kim puts military actions on hold (Kookmin Daily)

-- Fallen soldiers return home after 70 years, surviving prisoners of war still haven't (Donga Ilbo)

-- 'Devastation train' of two Koreas stopped for now (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Future growth lies in hydrogen economy without carbon (Segye Times)

-- Kim Jong-un, his sister's threats made in June aimed at easing economic sanctions (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Kim Jong-un, Yo-jong tame S. Korea through 'tough and moderate' tactics (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Korean Peninsula takes breather as Pyongyang stops military actions (Hankyoreh)

-- Kim Jong-un takes strategic breather by abruptly putting military actions on hold (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Lone Star suggests S. Korean gov't reach comprise at US$950 bln (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Restaurants meet dead end with no more loans, subsidies (Korea Economic Daily)

