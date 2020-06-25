Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, June 25 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 25.
Korean-language dailies
-- Fight among the weak looms as polarization of labor remains neglected (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Did Kim Jong-un get what he wanted? Kim puts military actions on hold (Kookmin Daily)
-- Fallen soldiers return home after 70 years, surviving prisoners of war still haven't (Donga Ilbo)
-- 'Devastation train' of two Koreas stopped for now (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Future growth lies in hydrogen economy without carbon (Segye Times)
-- Kim Jong-un, his sister's threats made in June aimed at easing economic sanctions (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Kim Jong-un, Yo-jong tame S. Korea through 'tough and moderate' tactics (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Korean Peninsula takes breather as Pyongyang stops military actions (Hankyoreh)
-- Kim Jong-un takes strategic breather by abruptly putting military actions on hold (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Lone Star suggests S. Korean gov't reach comprise at US$950 bln (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Restaurants meet dead end with no more loans, subsidies (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Seoul brings home Korean War remains after seven decades (Korea Herald)
-- 70 years after Korean War, peace still elusive (Korea Times)
-- Kim Jong-un calls off threats directed at South Korea (Korea JoongAng Daily)
