(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on June 25)

A slackening sense of security leads to a weakening defense posture, as seen in the fatal dearth of discipline in our military. Most of the responsibility falls on the Moon Jae-in administration's confusing North Korea policy. The government has persistently turned a blind eye to the North's endless provocations. It is overly engrossed in getting legislative approval for the Panmunjom Declaration between Moon and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. In the meantime, North Korea has reneged on the declaration, scrapped the Sept. 19, 2018 military agreement, and demolished the inter-Korean liaison office in Kaesong.