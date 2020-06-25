Go to Contents
S. Korea to levy new tax on gains from financial investment from 2022

08:28 June 25, 2020

SEJONG, June 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to start levying a new tax on gains from financial investment in 2022, Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said Thursday.

In addition, the government plans to levy a capital gains tax on all shareholders beginning in 2023, Hong said.

Currently, South Korea levies a capital gains tax on major shareholders who own more than 1 billion won (US$831,600) in a single stock.

