S. Korea to levy new tax on gains from financial investment from 2022
08:28 June 25, 2020
SEJONG, June 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to start levying a new tax on gains from financial investment in 2022, Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said Thursday.
In addition, the government plans to levy a capital gains tax on all shareholders beginning in 2023, Hong said.
Currently, South Korea levies a capital gains tax on major shareholders who own more than 1 billion won (US$831,600) in a single stock.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keyword